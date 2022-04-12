The week leading up to Easter is upon us.
Area churches began celebrating the resurrection of Christ on Palm Sunday, April 10. Churches have services planned throughout the remainder of this week, culminating in Easter.
The following are services scheduled at area churches:
Calvary Chapel, 13215 N. Verde River Drive, Good Friday service, April 15, 6:30 p.m.; Resurrection Sunday, April 17, 10 a.m.
Church of the Ascension Roman Catholic Church, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Holy Thursday, April 14, no morning Mass 7 p.m., Celebration of the Lord’s Supper; Good Friday, April 15, Stations of the Cross, noon, Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord, 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday, April 16, Blessing of Easter food on front porch, Easter Vigil Mass begins with lighting of Easter fire outside; Easter Sunday, April 17, Mass times 6:30, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.; Easter Monday, April 18, Mass 8 a.m.
Community Church of the Verdes, 25603 N. Danny Lane, Rio Verde, Maundy Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m. with communion; Good Friday, April 15, 3 p.m.; Easter Sunrise Service, April 17 in the garden, 6:30 a.m.; Easter Sunday Service, 8:30 a.m. A time with young children will be included in the Easter service. After that time, children are welcome to leave worship to attend Sunday School led by Joan Brunner.
First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd. Good Friday Service and Lord’s Supper, April 15, 6 p.m.; Resurrection Sunday Worship Service, April 17, 10:30 a.m. There will be no 9 a.m. Sunday School that day.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Maundy Thursday, April 14, a commemoration of the Last Supper will be held in the Fellowship Center followed by a worship service in the sanctuary, 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 17, worship service, 9 a.m.
Joy Christian Community Church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd., Ste. 201, Maundy Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m.; Good Friday Tenebrae, April 15, 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 17, 9:30 a.m.
New Journey Lutheran Church (ELCA), 16748 E. Parkview Ave., Maundy Thursday, April 14, 5 p.m., washing of the feet; Good Friday, April 15, 5 p.m., singing and readings; Easter Sunday, 10 a.m., Easter celebration.
North Chapel Bible Church, (Now SBC Fountain Hills), 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Good Friday, 6 p.m. worship; Saturday, April 16, Easter Eve worship, 5 p.m.; Easter Sunrise Service at Reigning Grace Ranch in Rio Verde, 6:30 a.m.; Easter services in Fountain Hills, 9 and 11 a.m.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMC), 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Maundy Thursday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. service, The Love Imperative;” Good Friday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. service, The Wonderful Cross; Easter Sunday, April 17, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., The Best News Ever.
St. Dominic’s Catholic Mission, 25603 N. Danny Lane, Rio Verde, Holy Thursday, April 14, 5 p.m. followed by the transfer of the Blessed Sacrament to the Chapel, which will be open for adoration from 6 to 8 p.m.; Good Friday, April 15, 6 p.m., Stations of the Cross followed by a Good Friday Service with Communion; Easter Sunday, April 17, 10:30 a.m. Mass. (Note the time is 10:30 and not 10 a.m. this day).
Trinity Lutheran Church, 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Maundy Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m. Communion Service; Good Friday, April 15, services at noon and 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 17, services at 8 and 10:30 a.m.