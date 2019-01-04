The Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church women’s group, Women in God’s Service (WinGS), collected more than 150 coats and sweatshirts to distribute to those in need.
The Friends Feed Friends organization coordinated the distribution for the December outreach project.
The group serves a dinner meal every Friday night to about 80 men, women and children at Moeur Park, Tempe.
Each person was invited to choose a winter coat or sweatshirt, gloves, scarf, hat and blanket when they arrived for dinner.
The WinGS Card Care committee December project also included sending cards of hope and encouragement to soldiers and women prison inmates,
WinGS meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month, in the church’s education building. Meetings include a devotional message and discussion, socializing, time to work on community outreach projects, and planning future events.