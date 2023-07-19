Christs Church of FH.jpg

Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills (CCFH) will host Stephen Davis, a podcaster and contributor to Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit organization. The event is entitled “Protect Our Kids, a discussion on Critical Race Theory (CRT).”

Davis is “a man passionate about truth,” CCFH Pastor Keith Pavia said, adding that Davis does not let “misinformation” be shared.