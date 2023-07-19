Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills (CCFH) will host Stephen Davis, a podcaster and contributor to Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit organization. The event is entitled “Protect Our Kids, a discussion on Critical Race Theory (CRT).”
Davis is “a man passionate about truth,” CCFH Pastor Keith Pavia said, adding that Davis does not let “misinformation” be shared.
“As our kids prepare to head back to school, be equipped to identify and combat CRT (Critical Race Theory) in the education of our children,” Pavia continued.
Protect Our Kids is on Friday, July 21, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the community, this event is held at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave. For more information, visit christschurch.online or call 480-837-3121.