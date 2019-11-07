First Baptist Church, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd., will be the location for a TeamKID Operation Christmas Child packing party at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
More than 150 empty shoeboxes are expected to be filled into gifts of hope for children around the world. The Fountain Hills goal involving several other local congregations is 1,200 shoeboxes.
The international Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver the shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to children in need.
“It is amazing to be a part of a community that understands the power of giving,” said Stephanie Pfaffmann, church relations volunteer. “We are so excited to host a party to prepare shoebox gifts that will send a message of hope and love to children around the world.
“For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.”
The party is open to all school-aged children from kindergarten through fifth grade.
To RSVP attendance or to donate items, contact donna@fbcfh.org.
Suggested gifts are toy cars, balls, dolls, stuffed animals, stickers and play dough; school supplies of crayons, markers, glue sticks, picture books and coloring books; hygiene items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, brushes and wash cloths); accessories, sunglasses, hair clips, jewelry, wallets, flashlights and extra batteries, clothes, socks, hats and gloves.
The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to more than 160 countries and territories.
If a group is interested in participating, call Cheryl Johnson, Scottsdale area coordinator, at 602-750-5408 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.