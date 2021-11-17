The annual Fountain Hills Community Thanksgiving Service hosted by The Christian Ministerial Association is set for Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The service will be held at 7 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Participating churches include Calvary Chapel, Christ’s Church, Community Church of the Verdes, Desert Creek Fellowship, First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Generation Church, JOY Christian Community Church, SBC – Fountain Hills and Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Pastor Bill Good from Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church will serve as emcee, with the worship team from the Presbyterian Church performing the music.
Pastor Clayton Wilfer from JOY Christian Community Church is keynote speaker. His message is “Giving Thanks.”
A collection will be taken for the Fountain Hills Good Samaritan Fund. All proceeds go to those in need in the community. Additionally, people can give online at fountainhillscma.org.