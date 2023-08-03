Son Set

Christ’s Church offers student-centered Bible study for local youth. This year, the students took a camping trip to the Mogollon Rim near Payson.

The leaders at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills (CCFH) believe that the youth will create a future worth living. That’s why they’ve created a Student Ministry Program for students in the 6th through 12th grades designed to provide a place to connect with God, other people and have fun.

Son Set student ministries is part of the Student Ministry Program run by CCFH’s Youth Pastor, Trace Miller, where he says students can find fellowship, belonging and truth. This year, the group went on a camping trip to the Mogollon Rim just outside of Payson.