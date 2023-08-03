The leaders at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills (CCFH) believe that the youth will create a future worth living. That’s why they’ve created a Student Ministry Program for students in the 6th through 12th grades designed to provide a place to connect with God, other people and have fun.
Son Set student ministries is part of the Student Ministry Program run by CCFH’s Youth Pastor, Trace Miller, where he says students can find fellowship, belonging and truth. This year, the group went on a camping trip to the Mogollon Rim just outside of Payson.
Son Set meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m., where students can have fun and enjoy Bible studies led by Miller.
“We have video games and a pool table but on the deeper side, and more importantly, we learn what it means to live by the scripture in a world that is drastically in opposition towards it,” Miller said, who enjoys taking an academic approach to scripture and tries to understand both sides of issues when talking with students.
According to a press release, the focus of Son Set is to direct students on how to live a Christ-centered life, provide them with an environment to strengthen fellowship and prepare them for the obstacles they face currently and will face as adults.
Once or twice a year, Miller likes to do what he calls the Taco Box Piñada where students write down questions about God, life, scripture or anything that’s on their mind and drop them in the Taco Box Piñada. Every week following the anonymous submissions, Miller addresses the notes one by one and discusses them as a group.
“Of course, these can be emotional discussions about things that are close and dear to home that might be difficult to talk about,” Miller added. He said coming together as a group can be helpful to tackle big questions. “Sometimes we try to introduce things that are a bit complex, things that adults may not even quite understand…We’ll dig into biblical metaphors, poetry and the history behind who’s writing them and why they’re writing.”
With spooky season around the corner, in October, Miller plans on leading discussions about demons and dark forces in the Bible.
“I’ve liked scary movies since I was a little kid, so it’s nice to talk about things that seem frightening and bring a new light to them,” Miller said.
Miller has been the youth pastor at Christ’s Church for nearly three years and recently moved from Mesa to Fountain Hills. He said about 30 students regularly attend Son Set.
Overall, Miller said he wants to promote the importance of love, kindness and living by the scripture.
“We want people to see Christ in us and hopefully want some of it, too,” he said.
Son Set service meets every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave. For more information, contact Trace Miller via call/text at 575-390-3616 or send an email to trace.miller@christschurch.online.