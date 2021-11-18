Fountain Hills' Chanukah Boutique opens Sunday, Nov. 21.
The boutique will remain open through Dec. 2 at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
The boutique will feature an assortment of Chanukah gifts and gift wraps. Menorahs, dreidels, unique candles and ceramic ware will be featured. There also will be children’s toys and Chanukah novelties.
The store is open Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. The facility is closed on Saturday.
The boutique enables shoppers to check some holiday items off their lists while supporting a local cause.
For more information, call 480-795-6292.