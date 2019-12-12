The Fountain Hills Chanukah Boutique is now open and will run until Dec. 23 at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center located at 16830 E. Avenue of Fountains.
The boutique features an assortment of Chanukah gifts including gift wrap, Menorahs, dreidels, unique candles and ceramic ware, tableware, children's toys and Chanukah Novelties. Organizers say the boutique provide everything you need for gift-giving to all ages, right here in Fountain Hills.
The boutique operates Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2, or by appointment. The store is closed on Saturdays.