Fountain Hills' Chanukah Boutique remains open through Dec. 2 at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
The store is open Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. The facility is closed on Saturday.
The boutique features an assortment of Chanukah gifts and gift wraps. menorahs, dreidels, unique candles and ceramic ware are featured along with children’s toys and Chanukah novelties.
Chanukah begins Sunday, Nov. 28, and ends Monday, Dec. 6, at night fall. It is the Jewish wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and foods.
The boutique enables shoppers to check some holiday items off their lists while supporting a local cause.
For more information, call 480-795-6292.