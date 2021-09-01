The High Holidays, according to Rabbi Mendy Lipskier, are a soulful and rejuvenating time, a season during which we get that “Jewish recharge” for the New Year.
At Chabad of Fountain Hills, uplifting and inspiring services are open to all and are free of charge or tickets.
Lipskier said the past year has presented Chabad with a unique set of challenges, but “challenges and obstacles only strengthen our resolve.
“Knowing how important these days are – and how this year we all need that connection perhaps more so than any other – our approach is not merely ‘how do we get by,’ but ‘how do we make this the most special and memorable High Holidays of our lifetime.’”
The High Holidays begin Monday, Sept. 6, with Rosh Hashanah. The evening service starts at 6:30 p.m. A Rosh Hashana community dinner follows. RSVP is required to participate. Call 480-795-6292, or visit jewishfountainhills.com.
Remaining High Holiday services:
Rosh Hashanah Day 1, Tuesday, Sept. 7. Morning service, 9:30 a.m.; Shofar sounding, 11:30 a.m.; Tashlich and Shofar at Fountain Park, 5:30 p.m.; evening service, 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day 2, Wednesday, Sept. 8. Morning service, 9:30 a.m.; Shofar sounding, 11:30 a.m.; evening service, 7:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur Evening, Wednesday, Sept. 15. Kol Nidrei service, 6:20 p.m.
Yom Kippur Day, Thursday, Sept. 16. Morning service, 9:30 a.m.; Yizkor service, 12 noon; Mincha & Neilah closing service, 4:45 p.m.; Fast Ends, 7:19 p.m., followed by a break-fast buffet.
For more information and to RSVP for services or dinner, call 480-795-6292; or visit jewishfountainhills.com.
Chabad Fountain Hills is located at 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.