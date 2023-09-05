Chabad Edelman.jpg

Just a week before Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year and one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar - Chabad welcomes Jews from all backgrounds to their friendly services.

According to a press release, Chabad’s services make it enjoyable and meaningful for both the beginner and the advanced. Songs, commentary and the use of English-Hebrew prayer books enable those of all levels to become active participants in the services.