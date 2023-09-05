Just a week before Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year and one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar - Chabad welcomes Jews from all backgrounds to their friendly services.
According to a press release, Chabad’s services make it enjoyable and meaningful for both the beginner and the advanced. Songs, commentary and the use of English-Hebrew prayer books enable those of all levels to become active participants in the services.
Rosh Hashanah begins this year after sundown on Friday, Sept. 15, and extends until nightfall on Sun-day, Sept. 17. Yom Kippur begins this year after sundown on the eve of Sunday, Sept. 24, and extends un-til nightfall on Monday, Sept. 25.
Chabad of Fountain Hills holds Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains. Rosh Hashanah events beginning on the evening of Sept. 15, including candle lighting services, community dinner and morning and evening services which extend through the evening of Sept. 17.
Yom Kippur events begin on the evening of Sept. 24 and include song and prayer services, morning and evening services and end with a “break-fast” buffet at 6:59 p.m. on Sept. 25.
According to a press release, a kippah and prayer book are provided to each participant and services will be interspersed with explanations and page guidance.
“According to Jewish tradition, on the Jewish New Year, the doors of Heaven are open. G-d accepts prayers from everyone,” Chabad Rabbi Mendy Lipskier said, who is hosting these free services in Fountain Hills. “The least we can do is open our doors as well, to the entire community.
“The Lubavitcher Rebbe, of righteous memory, insisted that Judaism is accessible to all Jews. During the Jewish High Holidays, accessibility can translate into different factors for different people, such as a non-judgmental atmosphere, affordability of the services, or the ability for a beginner to follow along. Our goal is to lower the barriers of entry and encourage each and every Jew to actively participate in these most holy and introspective days.”
To reserve a space, register online at JewishFountainHills.com or call 480-795-6292. There’s no charge for services and donations are appreciated.