On Sunday, Feb. 26, a Kosher New York deli pop-up will roll into town to fundraise ongoing activities at the Chabad of Fountain Hills.
What's on the menu? Deli sandwiches packed with one-quarter pound of either pastrami, corned beef or turkey, all imported from New York.
Each deli sandwich is served on rye bread with a dill pickle slice and a choice of salad. The plates range from $15.99-$18.99.
New menu items include potato knishes, chicken soup, apple turnovers and chocolate rugelach. Water bottles and soda are available for sale as well. All prices are listed on the online menu at JewishFountainHills.com/deli.
Sandwiches will be available on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. for pickup or dine-in at the Chabad Center’s spacious Social Hall, which will have plenty of tables for seating. Attendees can take their chances the day of the event but are urged to pre-order meals by Friday by noon to guarantee availability.
The Kosher New York Deli fundraising sale has been popping-up for four years in a row with responses for the event growing each year. The event is held at the Chabad of Fountain Hills, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.