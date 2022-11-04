On Sunday, Nov. 13, a Kosher New York Deli pop-up will roll into town to fundraise ongoing activities at the Chabad of Fountain Hills. What's on the menu? Deli sandwiches packed with one-quarter pound of either pastrami, corned beef or turkey, all imported from New York.

Each deli sandwich is served on rye bread with a dill pickle slice and a choice of potato salad, Israeli salad or coleslaw. The plates range from $15.99-$18.99.