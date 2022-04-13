As Passover approaches and the world grapples with the largest humanitarian refugee crisis in decades, the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center in Fountain Hills will join Chabad centers in Europe and around the world in announcing that all are welcome at their Passover Seders – the festive dinners celebrating the holiday – Friday, April 15.
The Seders take participants through the story of the miraculous liberation of the Jewish people from bondage in ancient Egypt, while sharing the relevance and beauty of the age-old festival in the modern world. Included in the Seders will be a catered dinner paired with a variety of imported wines and Ukrainian handmade round “Shmurah” Matzah.
“This year, as we sit down to our Seder, we will be welcoming those in need locally, and the needs of those suffering across the globe will be on our minds as well,” said Rabbi Mendy Lipskier, who directs The Chabad of Fountain Hills. “In Kabbalistic teachings, Matzah is referred to as the ‘Bread of Faith’ and the ‘Bread of Healing,’ and we will share Matzah with the community at a time when faith, hope and healing are needed more than ever.”
Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis throughout Europe will host more than 30,000 refugees from Ukraine at their Passover Seders as part of a massive humanitarian effort that Chabad has led in response to the crisis.
Thousands more refugees will receive Passover food packages, enabling them to celebrate the holiday despite the difficulties they face.
In Fountain Hills, the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center has joined in the efforts to save lives, as many community members have contributed to the Ukraine Jewish Relief Fund at Chabad.org/Ukraine, and the Center will welcome refugees to its Passover Seder.
Chabad of Fountain Hills welcomes all of Fountain Hills’ Jewish people to join the Passover Seder in keeping with the teachings of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential Rabbi in modern history, who was born 120 years ago in Ukraine.
All are welcome to join the community seder, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. Reservations can be made online at JewishFountainHills.com.