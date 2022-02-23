Chabad Edelman Jewish Center is featuring a New York Jewish deli popup Sunday, Feb. 27.
What's on the menu? Sandwiches, packed with one-quarter pound of meat (pastrami, corned beef or roasted turkey) imported from New York.
Each deli sandwich is served on rye bread with topping options (lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, mayo or ketchup) and is served with a dill pickle slice, choice of potato salad, Israeli salad or coleslaw. The cost is $15.99 to $17.99 per plate.
Salads will also be sold as sides. Potato salad, coleslaw or Israeli salad are $2.99 each.
New on the menu is a 16-ounce serving of Matzah Ball soup for $4.99. Potato chips and sliced dill pickles ($1 each) are available as well. Water bottles and soda cans are available for $1.50.
Food will be available from noon to 4 p.m. for pickup or dine-in at the Chabad Center’s Social Hall, which will be set up with plenty of tables for seating. The center is located at 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
People are encouraged to preorder food by Friday, Feb. 25, at noon to guarantee availability. Organizers said response for the event has grown with dozens of meals already ordered through Chabad's website, JewishFountainHills.com/jewishdeli.
The event benefits Chabad’s ongoing activities.