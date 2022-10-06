Blessings 3.jpg

To commemorate the Feast of St. Francis, The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, is hosting a Blessing of the Animals celebration Sunday, Oct. 9.

St. Francis of Assisi had a great love for animals and is often portrayed with a bird in the hand or perched tenderly on his shoulder. As an Interfaith initiative of The Fountains, this ceremony is dedicated to the animals that bring joy to life and unconditional love to their families.