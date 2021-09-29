In honor of next week’s Feast of St. Francis, The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, is hosting a Blessing of the Animals celebration Sunday, Oct. 3.
The community is invited to bring their “furry, feathered, scaly, winged, webbed, finned, archanidy or shelly friends” to the 9:30 a.m. blessing.
A professional photographer will be on site to take photographs of visitors and their pets. The morning also will include a petting zoo (with an alpaca) and a chance for folks to visit with furry friends from Fearless Kitty Rescue and reptilian friends from the Arizona Herpetological Society. The Girl Scouts will be distributing gift bags.
The outdoor gathering will include a brief ceremony with live music followed by a time of blessing for individual pets and an opportunity to meet and mingle with other pets and their human friends.
The Rev. Dr. Matthew Fox, well-known advocate of Creation Spirituality said he is excited for The Fountains’ celebration.
“It’s not just us blessing the animals,” Fox said. “Remember that the animals are blessing us every day, many of whom, with their companionship and support, have helped us get through this pandemic.”
Fox will be Pastor David Felten’s special guest via Zoom for Oct. 3 online Studio service, which also will be at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube and Facebook.
Join the blessing at the Fountains, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Limited seating and light refreshments will be available.
For more information, visit weputlovefirst.org, go Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (#stfrancis, #fountainsumc, #weputlovefirst) or call 480-837-7627.