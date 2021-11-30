The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program continues at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC).
Through Dec. 9, the church is collecting unwrapped gifts for seniors. The program identifies local seniors in need who might otherwise not have a gift or even a visitor during the holidays.
To participate in the senior program, stop by the church office during regular hours and pick a bulb from the wreath. Participants then may shop for the items listed and return the unwrapped gifts with the bulb to the church office.
FHPC will participate in the chamber’s “Stroll in the Glow” event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Choir members, under the direction of Debbie Fisher, will sing traditional Christmas carols near a scene where youth will portray Joseph and Mary. Church members also will have a booth and offer visitors bottles of water and giveaways.
The church welcomes back the Phoenix Boys Choir Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. (see story page XXX).
Regular worship services will be held at the church each Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m. The service is streamed live via the church website, fhpresbyterian.info, on Facebook or on the church YouTube channel.
The Presbyterian Church will have one worship service combining elements from past children’s and candlelight services on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. The service begins at 5:30 p.m.
For more information about these events and the church, visit fhpresbyterian.info.