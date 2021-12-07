First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills has two Christmas presentations this month.
The Youth Praise Team and the TeamKID children present “The Church Family,” as it works through their Christmas confusion Sunday, Dec. 12.
The program starts at 10:30 a.m. The musical will be performed by the Youth Praise Team and the TeamKID children. The play is a comedy, which accurately reflects the confusion which exists today among young and old alike.
On the following Sunday, Dec. 19, the adult choir will perform “A Thrill of Hope” beginning at 10:30 a.m. The concert includes a medley of Christmas songs.
The public is invited to both performances. First Baptist Church is located at 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd.