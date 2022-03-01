Tomorrow, March 2, is Ash Wednesday.
A number of area churches have services. Here are what several of them have planned:
Calvary Chapel has scheduled a Pause for Prayer service at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 13215 N. Verde River Drive.
Church of the Ascension Roman Catholic Church will observe Ash Wednesday with services at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. with distribution of ashes. The church is located at 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Joy Christian Community Church will offer Lenten services each Wednesday at 7 p.m., including Ash Wednesday. The church address is 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church will hold a continuous communion service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday. The church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
The Fountains – A United Methodist Church will mark the beginning of Lent with an outdoor Ash Wednesday observance at 7 p.m. with a bonfire of palms. The Fountains is located at 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
New Journey Lutheran Church will offer its annual Ash Wednesday worship at 5 p.m., with Lenten services scheduled each Wednesday at that time. New Journey is located at 16748 E. Parkview Ave.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will observe Ash Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with a new series, “Here I Am.” The church also will offer Lenten Soup Supper each Wednesday beginning March 9 at 5 p.m. A 30-minute worship will follow. The church is located at 16150 E. El Lago Blvd.
Trinity Lutheran Church will hold Ash Wednesday services at noon and 7 p.m. Lenten Soup Supper will be held at 5:30 p.m., following by Lenten services at 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran is located at 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
The Community Church of the Verdes will observe Ash Wednesday at 3 p.m.
St. Dominic Catholic Mission will hold mass at 5 p.m.
The Community Church and St. Dominic are located at 25603 N. Danny Lane in Rio Verde.
Not all churches have Ash Wednesday services. Go to fhtimes.com/special for web addresses of other churches for more information.