The ninth annual Church of the Ascension Festival of Lessons is set for Sunday, Dec. 12.
The festival starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the church or by calling 480-837-1066. They also will be on sale at the door the day of the concert.
The traditional festival is a reminder that people are awaiting and looking to the coming of the Lord.
The tradition started in Cambridge, England, in 1934. The lessons are readings from the Bible foretelling the coming of Christ. The purpose of the service is “not to celebrate Christmas, but to expect it.”
The event will feature music by Elgar, Handel, Hassler, Powell, Rachmaninoff, Rutter, Stopford, Waddell, Wilcox and more.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit Andre House of Phoenix, a ministry to the homeless and poor populations of the Phoenix area.
The concert will be conducted by William Mattison. Accompanist is Stephen Schermitzler. The church is located at 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.