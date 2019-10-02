Church of the Ascension has scheduled a series of general interest issues under its “Life Long Learning Program” starting Oct. 4 and extending into Dec. 15.
All free sessions will be in the parish hall, said Deacon Phil LoCascio.
The topics will range from Social Security, estate planning, impact of extremism and care of the planet.
LoCascio said speakers will include individuals from outside the parish.
The lineup is:
Oct. 4, 9 to 11 a.m., Why Catholics Embrace Mary, Father Bob Rossi.
Oct. 6, Catholic Coffeehouse, different topic weekly at 11 a.m., Sundays.
Oct. 11, Inclusion: Keeping the Church Welcoming and Collaborative, 9 to 11 a.m., Father Bob Rossi.
Oct. 12, Men in Spirit, 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 17, Social Security 101, Everything You Wanted to Know, John Burns, 6 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 20, Faith on Tap, 6 to 7:30 p.m., with pizza.
Oct. 24, Estate Planning, wills, trusts and advance directives, Yasir Ali, 9 to 11 a.m.
Nov. 1, Scripture and the Care of our Planet, 9 to 11 a.m., Sister Helen Wellmeier.
Nov. 3, Catholic Coffeehouse, 11 a.m.
Nov. 9, Men in Spirit, 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 17. Faith on Tap, 6 to 7:30 p.m., with pizza.
Nov. 21, Opposing Views. The Impact of Extremism in our Lives 1, Tricia O’Mahony Hoyt, 9 to 11 a.m.
Dec. 1, Catholic Coffeehouse, 11 a.m.
Dec. 5, Opposing Views. The Impact of Extremism in our Lives II, Tricia O’Mahony Hoyt, 9 to 11 a.m.
Dec. 14, Men in Spirit, 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 15, Faith on Tap, 6 top 7:30 p.m., with pizza.