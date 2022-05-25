Church of the Ascension celebrated the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation on Sunday, May 15. These sacraments allow an individual to fully enter the Roman Catholic faith with a deeper understanding of the mission of the Church.
Supported by families and the parish community, five students ages 9 to 13 obtained these outward signs of inward grace. The Most Reverend Eduardo Nevares, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix, presided over the Mass with Ascension's Pastor, Rev. Jilson Panakkal, concelebrating. They were assisted by Deacons Richard Smith and James Carabajal.