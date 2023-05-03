Ascension.JPG

As part of its religious education rebuilding stage, Church of the Ascension Fountain Hills has hired one of its own to be the face of its religious education program.

Parish councilmember Caleb Guy has taken on the task of bringing back religious education programs that haven’t existed at Ascension since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Those programs include vacation bible school, monthly family night and children’s literature of the word, where children from Kindergarten through fifth grade can get a more “kid-friendly” reading of the gospel.