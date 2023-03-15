Parishioners of the Church of the Ascension in cooperation with the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul - Church of the Ascension Conference, have been producing sleeping mats for people suffering from homelessness.
Made of recycled plastic shopping bags, the mats measure three feet by six feet, providing a barrier when sleeping on cold or wet ground. Each mat takes 35 hours to complete, using over 700 plastic grocery bags. The bags are cut into loops and then intertwined to produce plastic yarn. The yarn is then crocheted into the finished product, including a carrying strap to contain the rolled mat.
The Conference of the Ascension will be donating the finished mats to the Saint Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council for distribution in Phoenix. Within each rolled mat, socks and toiletries will be provided as well. So far, 37 mats have been produced.
The Conference of the Ascension has been working with their neighbors in the Fountain Hills, Fort McDowell and the Verdes communities for 34 years, bringing stability to those they serve in any way they can.
For those who need food or other aid, call the Conference of the Ascension Hotline at -480-837-7287. For those who are interested in joining the effort to produce sleeping mats, call the hotline number as well to leave a message for Carol, the project coordinator.