Parishioners of the Church of the Ascension in cooperation with the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul - Church of the Ascension Conference, have been producing sleeping mats for people suffering from homelessness.

Made of recycled plastic shopping bags, the mats measure three feet by six feet, providing a barrier when sleeping on cold or wet ground. Each mat takes 35 hours to complete, using over 700 plastic grocery bags. The bags are cut into loops and then intertwined to produce plastic yarn. The yarn is then crocheted into the finished product, including a carrying strap to contain the rolled mat.