The Ascension Chorale presents the eighth annual Festival of Lessons and Carols Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at Church of the Ascension.
Residents are invited to join in to reflect upon the fall of man, the promise of the Messiah, and the Incarnation of Jesus through scripture reading, song and prayer.
The program is directed by Charles Szczepanek with accompaniment by Stephen Schermitzler. It features Jennie Salmon Rhodes on violin; Olivia Kristiansen, violin; Jill Osborne, viola; and Alexander Duke, cello.
Tickets are on sale in the church office: $20 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds will benefit Circle the City.
Church of the Ascension is located at 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.