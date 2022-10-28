Church of the Ascension is hosting its annual concert series, Arts at Ascension, with the first concert set for Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.
As in years past, this concert series benefits fine arts education for underprivileged students in inner-city schools. Ascension’s Music Director and Coordinator of Liturgy Billy Mattison organized this year’s concert series.
“We’re super excited to have a Veteran’s Day patriotic-themed concert in honor of those vets who have given their lives and so much more for the freedom of our country,” Mattison said.
Returning to the stage at Ascension, Charles Szczepanek and Stephen Schermitzler will perform at this year’s event on Nov. 11, for an evening of piano music and vocals.
Szczepanek is a Phoenix-based classical pianist who has taught music for over 20 years. He served as the former artistic director at Ascension and founded the Arts at Ascension series. Szczepanek also founded the Pianist Academy, an online music education platform on YouTube that provides a wealth of music knowledge to beginners and professionals alike.
Szczepanek has performed on National Public Radio and in concert halls across the U.S. He is a graduate of Arizona State University with degrees in piano performance and music performance.
Stephen Schermitzler is the founder and artistic director of the Arizona Musical Theatre Orchestra. As the first community-based musical theatre orchestra in the country, Schermitzler presents educational showcases and concert reviews of full-length musicals with a full symphonic orchestra, chorus and principal roles.
A graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in music theory and composition, Schermitzler is a pianist and a renowned vocalist.
To accompany the Veteran’s Day holiday, the Nov. 11 concert will feature military singalongs, including music that traces the evolution of the life of a veteran, from enlistment, to retirement to their reception back home from war.
As the concert series director, Mattison feels privileged to bring professional, world-renowned musicians into this little corner of the Valley.
“This is a great way to be able to highlight both the positives that are going on in our community in the sense of the musical relevance that this brings to the Fountain Hills area, as well as the ability to give back to those who are in need of beauty and art,” Mattison said.
Mattison holds a bachelor’s degree in sacred music and music education from Westminster Choir College, a master's degree in sacred music from Notre Dame University and a doctorate in choral conducting from the University of Arizona. It is Mattison’s first time directing the concert series at Ascension, who organized a similar concert series at St. Mark Catholic Church in Oro Valley for three years.
“The world is clouded with negativity right now, and what little things we can do to bring joy on a day-in-day-out basis, that’s what we need to keep shooting for,” Mattison said.
The first concert in the series is on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 28, and can be purchased at the parish office or by calling 480-837-1066.