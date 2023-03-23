Sunday, April 2, is Palm Sunday, marking a significant time for Christians around the world. In Fountain Hills and Rio Verde, local churches have planned events throughout the week, culminating in Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The following are church service schedules as of March 22. Some churches have not yet responded to requests from The Times. Updates will be published in the March 29 edition.
Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Palm Sunday Mass, April 2, 8 and 10 a.m.; Holy Thursday Celebration of the Lord’s Supper, April 6, 7 p.m.; Good Friday Stations of the Cross, April 7, noon; Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord, April 7, 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday Blessing of Easter Food, April 8, noon; Easter Vigil Mass, April 8, 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday Mass, April 9, 6:30, 8 and 10 a.m.; Easter Monday Mass, April 10, 8 a.m.
Desert Creek Fellowship, 15024 N. Ivory Dr., Palm Sunday service, April 2, 10 a.m.; Passover Seder, Friday, April 7, 6 p.m.; Resurrection Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.
Scottsdale Bible Church, 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Palm Sunday service, April 2, 9 and 11 a.m.; Good Friday Communion service, April 7, 5 p.m.; Easter Saturday service, April 8, 5 p.m.; Easter Sunday service, April 9, 9 and 11 a.m.
Community Church of the Verdes, 25603 N. Danny Lane, Suite 1, Palm Sunday Cantata, April 2, 8:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m., Good Friday, April 7, 3 p.m.; Easter Sunrise in the Garden, Sunday, April 9, 6:30 a.m., Easter Sunday service, April 9, 8:30 a.m.
JOY Christian Community Church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd., Palm Sunday, April 2, 9:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.; Good Friday Tenebrae, April 7, 7 p.m., Easter service, April 9, 9:30 a.m.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Maundy Thursday, April 6, 5:30 p.m.; Good Friday service, April 7, noon; Easter Sunday service, April 9, 9 a.m.
Cornerstone Family Church, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd., Palm Sunday service, April 2, 10:30 a.m.; Good Friday and Lord’s Supper service, April 7, 6 p.m.; Resurrection Sunday Worship service, April 9, 10:30 a.m., with continental breakfast at 9:45 a.m.
St. Dominic’s Catholic Mission, 25603 N. Danny Lane, Unit 2, Easter Sunday Mass, April 9, 10:30 a.m.; Holy Thursday Mass, April 6, 5 p.m.; Adoration Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.; Good Friday service, April 7, 5 p.m.
Anglican Church of Atonement, 11002 N. Saguaro Blvd., Stations of the Cross, Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, April 7, 9 a.m. and Stations of the Cross and supper at 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday Mass, April 9, 9 a.m.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Palm Sunday with Holy Week Cantata, April 2, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 7, 6:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday service with Children’s Message, April 9, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Palm Sunday, April 2, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.; Good Friday, noon and 7 p.m.; Easter service, 8 and 10:30 a.m.
New Journey Lutheran Church, 16748 E. Parkview Ave., Palm/Passion Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, April 7, 6 p.m.; Resurrection of our Lord Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.
Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave., Easter Sunrise service in the Fountain Park Amphitheater, April 9, 6 a.m.
Calvary Chapel, 13215 N. Verde River Dr., Good Friday service, April 7, 6:30 p.m.
Generation Church, 16239 E. Ironwood Dr., Easter Sunday service and Easter egg hunt, April 9, 10 a.m. with brunch starting at 9:30 a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15507 E. Bainbridge Ave., “Jesus the Christ” at Mesa Arizona Temple, 101 S. Lesueur, April 4-8, 8 p.m.; Holy Week Celebration, Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.
Reigning Grace Ranch, 28614 N. 172nd St., Easter Sunrise, April 9, 9:30 a.m.