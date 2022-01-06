New Journey Lutheran Church holds its annual meeting Sunday, January 23, at 11:30 a.m.
The annual meeting packet which includes the agenda, year-end fiscal report, proposed 2022 budget and ministry reports will be emailed to the membership the first week of January.
One of the items on the agenda is voting to approve updates to New Journey Lutheran Church’s Constitution to conform to the Model Constitution for Congregations of the ELCA.
A review meeting will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, at 11:30 a.m. to give members a chance to talk with Pastor Beth Gallen and council members about the changes to the constitution. That meeting also starts at 11:30 a.m.