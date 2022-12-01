It is that time of year again and members of the Anglican Church of the Atonement are gearing up for their annual yard sale.
Proceeds from the yard sale are used for the church building, supporting Sisters of Mary – Canaan in the Desert and outreach in the community, including donations to Extended Hands Food Bank. The Anglican Church of Atonement, located at 11002 N. Saguaro Blvd., has been holding this annual yard sale for the past 17 years.
At this year’s sale, there will be something for everyone. From A Lazy-Boy Lift chair, a motion essential bed frame and much more furniture. Men’s and women’s clothing are $5 for everything that can fit in a bag.
There are kitchen tools, kitchenware, puzzles, toys, bed linen sets, antique needlepoint chairs, lamps and lots of tchotchkes, which are decorative knick-knacks with little or no purpose, except to make one smile and remind them of a special moment.
There will be the usual yard sale items, too, including books, CDs, craft items and Christmas decorations. Organizers invite the community to make this annual fundraiser a fun way to start the Christmas season and pick up some Christmas ornaments.
There will be artwork and paintings, with some having a distinct southwestern feel, including work by Mullan, R.C. Gorman, Amado Maurilio Pena Jr., Sylvia Schwartz and Robert Scott to name a few.
The Anglican Church of the Atonement is excited about the upcycling opportunities visitors may find as well: turning empty glasses into candle holders, old tequila bottles into nightlights, sheets into quilting fabric, old books into book art and a picture frame into a jewelry holder or decorative tray.
Throughout history, challenging economic times foster innovation, creativity and genius. Find that genius gift idea at the Anglican Church of Atonement yard sale Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.