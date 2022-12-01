It is that time of year again and members of the Anglican Church of the Atonement are gearing up for their annual yard sale.

Proceeds from the yard sale are used for the church building, supporting Sisters of Mary – Canaan in the Desert and outreach in the community, including donations to Extended Hands Food Bank. The Anglican Church of Atonement, located at 11002 N. Saguaro Blvd., has been holding this annual yard sale for the past 17 years.