“What does it mean to accompany the vulnerable?” is among the questions raised in New Journey Lutheran Church’s 2022 weekly Advent season studies. The question also served as an umbrella for local, national and global social ministry projects.

Closest to home, members delivered 33 Angel Tree gifts on Dec. 19 filled with new clothing and children’s wish items, along with stocking stuffers and a Christmas tree, for a large family enrolled in Imagine East Mesa School’s “Giving Gang” program.