Members and guests of Shepherd of the Hills Church took a bus trip to Crook Campground on the Mogollon Rim on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. The group enjoyed singing, laughing, worshipping, eating food, a short hike to Woods Canyon Lake and a bit of relief from the heat.
There was a shortened Sunday morning worship service in the Fountain Hills sanctuary, with a message from Pastor Jeff Teeples entitled, “Why Worry?” based on a passage from Luke 12:25, stating, “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to your life?”
Members then boarded a bus from The Driver Provider, a Phoenix-based transportation service, for the two-hour trip into the mountains.
While on the way to the Rim, participants played fun games to get to know each other better. Then, to continue the theme of “Why Worry?” members wrote all their worries on red balloons. Finances, health, government, kids and grandkids were all examples of worries written on the balloons.
Once at the campground, the group enjoyed a meal of fried chicken, baked beans, potato salad and desserts prepared by members who live on the Rim during the summer months.
Then came a time of singing songs with guitars and drums. Part two of Pastor Jeff’s message ensued when he pulled out all the red worry balloons and proceeded to pop them, affirming as a group, "God takes care of me."