Day Trip 1.jpg

Members and guests of Shepherd of the Hills Church took a bus trip to Crook Campground on the Mogollon Rim on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. The group enjoyed singing, laughing, worshipping, eating food, a short hike to Woods Canyon Lake and a bit of relief from the heat.

There was a shortened Sunday morning worship service in the Fountain Hills sanctuary, with a message from Pastor Jeff Teeples entitled, “Why Worry?” based on a passage from Luke 12:25, stating, “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to your life?”