The Town of Fountain Hills Parks Department is holding a resident meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 23, at Four Peaks Neighborhood Park at the Mesquite Ramada on the north side of the park. This meeting will introduce park staff, meet residents, and discuss what is happening in and around their neighborhood park.
This meeting will highlight upcoming projects scheduled for 12 months, focusing on new landscaping projects along Del Cambre Avenue, the Pickleball Courts, and the playground area. Residents will learn how and why specific plants are selected to help provide shade and increase sustainability in the park. Staff will also discuss new shade ramadas and their locations, parking lot improvements, possible grant opportunities, and how users can help report vandalism and educate other park users.
The Parks Department will be scheduling meetings like this at other neighborhood parks soon, so be on the lookout and follow Town of Fountain Hills social media to stay informed, as well as fountainhillsaz.gov.