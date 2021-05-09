The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
The commission will be considering a recommendation on a Special Use Permit to allow a residential use on the second floor of a building at 16810 El Pueblo Blvd.
The commission will also consider adoption of the Fountain Hills active Transportation Plan.
Also on the agenda is a Zoning Ordinance amendment to define what locations a hospital would be allowed as a permitted use.
The commission will also be considering the appointment of a chairman and a vice chairman for the board.
The session is open to the public.