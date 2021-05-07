The Town of Fountain Hills Recreation Department is offering a LEGO Roboteering class at the Community Center on Saturday, May 8, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Roboteers will build and program Lego Mindstorm NXT Robots using a kit during class. Logic and troubleshooting skills will be strengthened and encouraged when robots maneuver and complete tasks for real world hypothetical situations, such as, superhero rescue and autonomous driving.
Explore, learn and have fun. Challenges change with every class. Register online for Course #5623 at fh.az.gov/recreation. The class is open to those 8 to 14 years of age. The cost is $35. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov.