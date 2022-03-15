Join Fountain Hills Recreation and Fountain Hills Theater for a new youth program, Explore Theater.
Each week participants will be introduced to a new and different experience in the magical world of theater, in an actual working theater. They will explore singing, dancing, acting and filming commercials on-camera.
Taught by Fountain Hills Theater Director of Education, Debby Rosenthal, a member of Actors Equity Association.
“Youth who are involved in the arts have higher school motivation, engagement in class, self-esteem and life satisfaction while learning to connect with each other, resulting in improved social interactions,” according to the event announcement. Explore Theater, a four-week introductory class to theater for youth ages 7-11, will take place at the Fountain Hills Theater on Mondays beginning April 18. Cost is$125.
For more information or additional questions, visit FountainHillsAZ.gov/Recreation or contact Skylar Thomas, recreation coordinator, at sthomas@fountainhillsaz.gov.