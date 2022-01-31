Fountain Hills teens are invited to join the fun as the Mayor’s Youth Council takes over the Community Center for an evening of activity on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.
This is a free event open to students 13 to 18 years of age and features competitive inflatables, tie dye, free food, video games, music, dodgeball, raffle prizes and more.
Rural/Metro Corp. and the Fountain Hills Coalition are sponsors along with the Mayor’s Youth Council and the Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation.