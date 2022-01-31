community center 2020 (6).jpg

Fountain Hills teens are invited to join the fun as the Mayor’s Youth Council takes over the Community Center for an evening of activity on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.

This is a free event open to students 13 to 18 years of age and features competitive inflatables, tie dye, free food, video games, music, dodgeball, raffle prizes and more.

Rural/Metro Corp. and the Fountain Hills Coalition are sponsors along with the Mayor’s Youth Council and the Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation.