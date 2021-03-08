The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced it is relaunching the local group, Fountain Hills Young Community (FHYC).
FHYC was started approximately three years ago but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, meetings and events were cancelled in 2020. With 2021 in full swing, Chamber organizers said they are “thrilled to safely breathe new life into this group once again.”
“The Chamber of Commerce is excited to focus on what the FHYC will be for the younger generation of professionals here in Fountain Hills,” said Paige Lorentzen, Chamber events and marketing manager. “We think this relaunch of the group will bring a fire to members to help it grow and evolve in the future as well.”
FHYC is open to all Fountain Hills residents, employees, professionals and seasonal visitors who are looking for a way to connect, socialize and engage with other people under 50 years of age in town. These relationships will be cultivated through meetings, events, networking opportunities and more.
The Fountain Hills Chamber is currently seeking new FHYC committee members to be dedicated team members for the group. Committee members would be responsible for attending monthly meetings, advocating for the group, assisting with events and more. Those interested in learning more about becoming an FHYC committee member may attend an informational meeting March 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Ember (located in We-Ko-Pa). All FHYC Committee members must be members of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Questions about the FHYC can be directed to Paige Lorentzen via email at paige@fhchamber.com.