The Fountain Hills Young Community (FHYC) is hosting its second golf scramble tournament, set for Sunday, Oct. 24.
The tournament will be held at Desert Canyon Golf Course. The event benefits the FHYC and Dark Sky Discovery Center. Sign in starts at 6:45 a.m. Shotgun start is at 8 a.m.
Early bird registration closes Tuesday, Aug. 31. Early bird pricing is $90 for individual players; $360 for a team of four; $130 for VIP individuals; and $520 for VIP team of four.
Individual player tickets include scramble entry; taco bar luncheon; breakfast at check-in; and a FHYC hat.
VIP tickets also feature three drink tickets.
Event sponsors include Discount Air Care and Pearl Nutrition & Energy. For sponsor information, visit fhchamber.com and go to the events page to find the Oct. 24 golf scramble or call 480-645-4788.
FHYC is under the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce umbrella. Call the number above for more information on the organization.