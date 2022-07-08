Fountain Hills Young Community (FHYC) is a committee within the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce to foster the vitality and vibrancy of the young professional community within Fountain Hills.
FHYC is currently led by Savanah Lamey of Berkshire Hathaway, with new chair Jason O’Neal taking over July 1, 2022, for the next fiscal year. This committee focuses on large and small community events in order to provide an opportunity to give back to the community with charitable giving, and to provide social events to organically network professionally.
Currently, the FHYC committee meets monthly at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ to create and solidify upcoming projects and events in support of the business community. All ages are invited to participate in all events provided by the FHYC, with details listed on fhchamber.com for each event.
Upcoming events, which require pre-registration at fhchamber.com to participate, include:
*Karaoke contest with a $200 first place prize on Aug. 5 at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ. This karaoke contest is a “support local” program to fill a local restaurant during the slower summer months while bringing the community together for a fun evening.
*Kayaking the river on Aug. 20, with registration directly only through current Chair Savanah Lamey, bit.ly/22FHYCkayakReg.
*Patriot Day FHYC Golf Scramble on Sept. 11 at noon with lunch and dinner, prizes and more. All proceeds to benefit American Healing Arts Foundation and 100 Club, sponsored by Price Mortgage and Discount Air.
*Kids Bake-Off at the Stroll in the Glow, Dec. 3. Sponsored by Mathnasium of Fountain Hills with four different treat categories and cash prizes for the winner in each category.