The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center, after a COVID-19 hiatus, is bringing back the popular Fort McDowell Yavapai Tours.

The first tour is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11. The guided, interpreted tour focuses on the history and culture of the Yavapai people. The experience includes visits to the Yavapai Cultural Center, Cemetery, Wassaja preschool, the Farm at Fort McDowell and the Presbyterian Church.