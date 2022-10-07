The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center, after a COVID-19 hiatus, is bringing back the popular Fort McDowell Yavapai Tours.
The first tour is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11. The guided, interpreted tour focuses on the history and culture of the Yavapai people. The experience includes visits to the Yavapai Cultural Center, Cemetery, Wassaja preschool, the Farm at Fort McDowell and the Presbyterian Church.
Participants will meet at the River of Time at 8 a.m. for coffee, pastries and a briefing on the day’s activities. They will board the bus and begin the tour with FMYN Cultural Coordinator Clissene Lewis. She will share stories and insights into the history and enterprises of the nation.
Visitors will hear about life on the reservation and learn about traditions, experiences and history while visiting the Cultural Center. A stop at the preschool lets visitors view the outstanding education provided to the Nation’s people from birth. The Wassaja School supports infants through five-year-old.
Information about the church will be provided by one of the nation’s elders. Following an interpreted drive through the cemetery and the farm, the tour wraps up with a tasty lunch at Ahnala at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. The bus then returns to the River of Time where visitors are welcome to tour the museum and shop in the Riverbanks Gift Shop.
The cost for the complete experience is $75 for nonmembers or $70 for center members. The cost includes lunch. Reservations may be made online at www.riveroftime.center or by calling 480-837-2612. Space is limited.
Unique to Fountain Hills, The River of Time has been exhibiting the culture and heritage of Fountain Hills, the Verdes and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation since 2003.