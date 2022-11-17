FM rodeo bronc 3.jpg

This weekend the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation welcomes the public for its 41st annual Orme Dam Victory Days with the colorful pageantry of pow wow dancing and the rugged wrangling of rodeo sports. Activities run Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Native Americans from across North America will make their way to Fort McDowell for the pow wow and rodeo competition.