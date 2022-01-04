In an upcoming writing workshop, participants will write questions they would like to ask an ancestor. Some participants may even take the next step and invent a dialog with that person.
For this workshop, participants are asked to bring paper and pen or a laptop.
The presenter of this workshop is Duane Roen, a professor of English in the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at ASU. Roen has been interested in how people learn to write and how teachers can help students learn to write. Since his interest in collaborative writing is more than an abstraction, he has co-authored most of his 280 books, chapters, journal articles and conference papers. Roen’s community service includes dozens of workshops on family history writing.
This workshop takes place on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required. The session is free for 2022 Community Center members or a $5 fee for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register. This is Course #6515.
Sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.