Construction of a new basketball court at Four Peaks Park is nearing completion as workers poured the concrete slab last week.
General Acrylics is the contractor for the project. The contract includes design and construction of a single court in the amount of $170,000. The town received a grant from Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority to be reimbursed $85,000 (or 50 percent) of the cost.
General Acrylics has worked with the town previously on the Golden Eagle Park tennis court renovation.
The court is located at the west end of the park at Del Cambre and Alamosa avenues near the tennis court and parking lot. It replaces a basketball court that was demolished on the east side of the park, where new playground equipment was installed late last year.
The court installation is part of ongoing improvements at Four Peaks Park. A sidewalk connecting the new playground and the bridge over the wash to the north field and restroom facility has been constructed. That walkway continued west along the wash to the location of the new basketball court.
The Town Council is supporting the Four Peaks Park improvements to enhance the facility in a populated family neighborhood.