February marks the start of American Heart Month, a reminder that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women and an opportunity to raise public awareness about risk factors and what women can do to improve their heart health.

“With nearly 48 million women in the United States living with or at risk of heart disease, it is critical for women to educate themselves about their number one killer,” said JoAnn Gerardo, Fountain Hills resident and WomenHeart Champion. “As a WomenHeart Champion, I am using my voice to empower other women to advocate for themselves and to take control of their heart health.”