February marks the start of American Heart Month, a reminder that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women and an opportunity to raise public awareness about risk factors and what women can do to improve their heart health.
“With nearly 48 million women in the United States living with or at risk of heart disease, it is critical for women to educate themselves about their number one killer,” said JoAnn Gerardo, Fountain Hills resident and WomenHeart Champion. “As a WomenHeart Champion, I am using my voice to empower other women to advocate for themselves and to take control of their heart health.”
WomenHeart is recognizing Heart Month online, at in-person events around the country and by talking to legislators about the need to address heart disease in women. Social media campaigns include #29DaysofHeart, focused on raising awareness about the risk and prevalence of heart disease in African-American women as part of both Black History Month and Heart Month.
WomenHeart Champions will be at health fairs, in hospitals and other community events throughout the month sharing resources and materials. Gerardo will lead a WomenHeart support group on Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Vendor Venue, 16714 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
“WomenHeart is uniquely positioned to amplify the voices of women with heart disease,” Gerardo said. “They empower us to tell our stories, advocate for policies that promote health equity for women and provide opportunities for women to come together to support each other as we learn to thrive with heart disease.”
Any organization, business or group of friends interested in learning more about how to help in the fight against women’s heart disease can contact Gerardo at 917-346-7370 or via email at azgmk16@gmail.com.