Kay Kinder, owner of Fountain Fashions, was honored by Fountain Hills Women’s Club recently.
Kinder, who closed her store in early March after more than 48 years in business, received an 8 x 10 photograph of her in the store.
The club recognized Kinder for her support of the club’s fundraising efforts, as well as her longtime membership. In recent years, her fashion show, which accompanied the annual club spring luncheon, enabled the club to continue efforts to award scholarships to high school seniors and women continuing their education.
This year’s luncheon and fashion was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 24. Tickets are still available by contacting Barbara Muehl at 480-818-7134.
Fountain Fashions opened Dec. 1, 1973. The store opened in an 840-square-foot space at the Village Bazaar, a small shopping center located at the Fountain. In 1999, the Village Bazaar underwent a large remodel, and Kinder moved her store to the Bashas’ Center where she stayed until March 2020.
The 3,000-square-foot store enabled Kinder to change her offerings to accommodate a younger clientele.
Kinder’s store was a gathering spot of sorts, and the atmosphere was cheerful and welcoming.
She told The Times in an earlier interview that she loved going to the store.
“Every day is a new experience,” she had said.
At that time, she said would probably retire when she turned 84. She is not 84 now, but the time was right to close the store. Kinder said she was “very sad” to have to close, but “it was time.”
A member of the original Fountain Hills Women’s Club, Kinder was a favorite of the membership for all these years.
“Kay has always been available to help with our club with raising funds with her fashion shows and advertising upcoming events,” said Scholarship Chair Barbara Moran. “We will miss her support and energy.”