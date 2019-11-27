With a storm passing last week that left more than two inches of rain in parts of Fountain Hills the National Weather Service is promising more for Thanksgiving this week.
The upcoming storm is projected to bring rain beginning Wednesday afternoon and continue through Friday. The greatest chance of rain is forecast for Thanksgiving Day with a half to three-quarters inch projected.
As for Thanksgiving Day events in Fountain Hills, the Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual parade will go off as scheduled – rain or shine. The Turkey Trot is also scheduled to run in any weather.
Last week’s storm brought the first dusting of snow on Four Peaks in the Mazatzal Mountains east of Fountain Hills. The Town of Fountain Hills reports 2.40 inches of rain fell in Fountain Park from Tuesday through Thursday, with wind gusts on Wednesday, Nov. 20, topping out at 34 miles per hour.
The Maricopa County Flood Control District rain monitoring sites around Fountain Hills received varying amounts with the most on Golden Eagle Blvd. at the water tank just inside the Eagles Nest subdivision. That station collected 1.81 inches of rain. At Fountain Hills Fire Station #1 on Palisades Blvd. there was 1.34 inches. McDowell Mountain Park received 2.13 inches. The rain gauge outside The Times office on Laser Dr. collected 1.90 inches.