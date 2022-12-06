The wet weekend failed to dampen holiday spirits as the Chamber of Commerce Stroll in the Glow went ahead, rain or not. A number of kids turned out to visit Santa Claus.
The festive lights on the Avenue of the Fountains came on, but several Town events have been postponed.
More than an inch of rain fell across Fountain Hills beginning mid-morning Saturday through the overnight hours off and on. At Fountain Park the weather station collected 2 inches of rainfall through Monday morning.
The Maricopa County Flood Control District monitors in Fountain Hills all received more than an inch. At Fire Station #1 on Palisades Blvd. 1.57 inches was recorded. The same was reported at the site at SunRidge Canyon. At Adero Canyon Trailhead the monitor received 1.42 inches.