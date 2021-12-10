A cool winter-like blast of weather crossed the state on Thursday, Dec. 9, and brought rain overnight across the Valley including Fountain Hills.
Fountain Hills received the most rain from the storm of anywhere else in Maricopa County according to Flood Control District data. More than an inch of precipitation was received at the SunRidge Canyon monitoring site (1.22) and at Fire Station #1 on Palisades Boulevard at Avenue of the Fountains (1.02). Higher elevations toward the McDowell Mountains also received nearly an inch. The North Heights and Cloudburst Wash (Adero Canyon Trailhead) both received .98-inch in the rain gauge. Other sites had a half to three quarters of an inch.
The Town of Fountain Hills reported receiving .82-inch at Fountain Park with 25 mile per hour wind gusts.
This is the first rain to fall in Fountain Hills since Oct. 5. Another weather system is in the forecast with possible rain chance around the middle of next week.