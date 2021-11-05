Surrounded by wide open spaces, people in Fountain Hills are used to the occasional encounter with wildlife in the community. It was a little different story last week, however, when it was reported that a coyote was wandering around town with what appeared to be a trap attached to its front foot.
The coyote was apparently first seen Saturday, Oct. 30. Word got to Arizona Game and Fish officials including Fountain Hills resident, Ranger Amy Burnett, and the Game and Fish Department Wildlife Officer assigned to Fountain Hills area, Debbie Groves. Groves followed up on several reported sightings in the community on Thursday, Nov. 4, but was unable to locate the injured coyote. The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center facility was also notified and asked to stand by in the event the coyote needed medical attention.
Burnett, an education specialist for Game and Fish, said they greatly appreciate the concern and efforts by Fountain Hills residents who reached out to notify them. She also noted that citizens need to be extremely cautious and not approach wildlife, particularly those who may be injured.
“Wild animals in trouble, scared and/or hurt, can be even more dangerous when confronted,” Burnett said. “We haven't yet gotten a clear picture of what the object is around the coyote's foot, but the original reporting party believes it is plastic (I suspect it is a jaw trap intended to catch rodents).
“In this case, the coyote is still able to get around remarkably well, and has been traveling several miles a day, based on reported sightings.”
Burnett said that before getting its foot stuck, this particular coyote had been seen many times by the person who originally reported the incident to Game and Fish. It looks to be one that had been photographed a few times in the area of the Fountain during daylight hours, she said.
“Often a coyote displays this 'a little too comfortable behavior,' we call it habituation, around people and moving about during daylight hours when it has learned that humans are a source of food,” Burnett said. “The Wildlife Manager relayed that there have been several reports of people feeding wildlife in Fountain Hills already, this season. Unfortunately, it seems that hanging out close to houses is what caused this animal to get tangled in backyard debris of some kind.”
Burnett is a strong advocate for not leaving food out where wildlife can get into it. Even if it is not intended to attract them – it will.
“Refraining from feeding wildlife can help prevent these kinds of tragic situations,” Burnett said. “An important message would be to reiterate not to leave food out for this, or any, coyote.
“Feeding wildlife, other than birds, is not only illegal in Maricopa County, but putting out food for this unfortunate coyote may actually hinder wildlife officials’ efforts to remove the object.”
Wildlife Officer Groves has reported that it appears at least initially, the object did not seem to prevent the animal from hunting and finding food and water.
Anyone who sees the coyote is urged to contact Arizona Game and Fish at 623-236-7201, and Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, 480-433-5656 or 480-244-7211.